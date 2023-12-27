Doctor Who season 14 premiere date: Month revealed?

We’ve known for the past little while that Doctor Who season 14 was going to be premiering at some point in the spring. Isn’t that nice now to narrow it down a little bit?

In a recent post on Twitter, the folks over at Disney+ (who stream the sci-fi series internationally) confirmed 100% that the next batch of episodes will be starting there in May. By virtue of what we’ve seen already, we take that to also mean that this is when the show will be back on BBC One. It is true that this is a long time to wait for something more but at the same time, we understand fully what it is that the series is doing here.

After all, consider this — we know that there is another Christmas Special coming next year, and it makes sense to put season 14 right in the middle of the two events airing. We’ve also been lucky enough to see four specials over the past two months alone, it feels like we’ve been able to enjoy a lot of content with The Doctor already as of late. We don’t mind waiting, especially since it gives everyone behind the scenes even more time to ensure that the story is perfect. That obviously remains more important than anything else.

As for the adventures we know that we are going to see, The Doctor and Ruby are going to be venturing all through time, including a story that feels very Bridgerton esque and one that will allow them to spend time around the legendary Abbey Road. We’re sure that some familiar themes for the show are going to be as clear as they’ve ever been, but there will be opportunities for a few unique twists at the same time.

