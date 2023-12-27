Doctor Who season 14: Ncuti Gatwa on David Tennant inspiration

We’re officially now into the Ncuti Gatwa era of Doctor Who, and isn’t it clear the show remains a good time? We’ve had a chance to see a ton of fun stuff already with The Doctor and Ruby Sunday taking on the goblins, and odds are, the best is still very much to come.

Through a lot of season 14 premiering this spring, we will continue to see The Doctor work rather hard to forget his own identity separate from those who have come before. However, it does also seem like Gatwa will take some cues from David Tennant in particular. Speaking on this further to IGN, here is some of what the actor had to say:

“We’re guided by some very, very clever scripts, and then they’re kind enough to trust us to do our own thing, and that’s what they did … For me, I wanted to pick up some intricacies of David’s physicality within my performance, because I’d just popped out of his shoulder, and so I feel like there’s a physical link between them in a way that we haven’t seen before, and so I wanted to carry that on through.”

We should note that while Tennant’s Fourteenth Doctor is still out there in the world, we don’t get the sense that we are going to see him at any point in the near future. We do still think, though, that his presence does create a rather interesting dynamic that we haven’t quite seen before, largely because Fifteen still knows that he exists. He and Ruby will have their own adventures, though, and over time, we hope that there will continue to be some great opportunities to see the two develop a rapport.

Fingers crossed, we will get some more news on the rest of season 14 over the next month or two.

