Doctor Who season 14: Who is Mrs. Flood?

If there is one thing that we can say right now about Doctor Who season 14, it’s this: The show loves its mysteries! Take Mrs. Flood. Who is she really?

On paper, you can say that this woman is just Ruby Sunday’s neighbor and not that big of a deal. However, she knows what a Tardis is, and that opens the door for a lot of different possibilities. Is she spying on The Doctor for some reason? Is she tied to the Master in some way?

If we had to come up with some sort of out-there theory right now, it is that this woman is tied in some way to The One Who Waits, the character who was referenced by the Toymaker during “The Giggle” — someone he wouldn’t even cross. It makes a reasonable amount of sense at this point that Russell T. Davies would be planting seeds for this long in advance, especially in the event that this is a story that he may be playing around with closer to the end of the theory.

Another theory here is, of course, tied to the Master, who we certainly think will be back in some form, as well. This is one of the show’s most iconic adversaries, though it is going to be tough to top what we saw here back during the Jodie Whittaker era. We’d honestly take some time before re-introducing this character largely due to the fact that introducing them would be the most obvious thing to do at this point.

Unfortunately, we’re going to be stuck waiting for a long time no matter who Mrs. Flood really is in this world. After all, Doctor Who is currently not slated to return with season 14 proper until we get around to the spring.

