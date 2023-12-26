Doctor Who season 14 premiere trailer: The Beatles & beyond

After this week’s fantastic Doctor Who Christmas Special, there is nothing left to do but look towards season 14 proper! There is so much fantastic stuff worth looking forward to with Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson, including adventures aplenty through both space and time.

So what did the trailer after the special end up giving away? Well, let’s just start with a reminder that Ruby is now committed to traveling through time and space with The Doctor, and that includes going back to the golden age of the Beatles — also, to a time that feels almost straight out of Bridgerton.

If you head over to the link here, you can get a much larger sense of what’s to come and a handful of stories that feel like they are going to be a total blast to behold. We do tend to think that season 14 in general will be about broadening the horizons for Doctor Who again and giving us some things that we haven’t had a chance to see before, mostly because this show is often at its best when it is letting loose and having some fun.

Are there some larger mysteries that we could eventually get to here? Sure, but they likely won’t be tied together in the premiere. Ruby’s backstory is a part of it, but so is the question about “The One Who Waits” that was introduced back during the Christmas Special. We certainly think that this is something that this is something that the producers left open-ended after “The Giggle” for good reason, and we know that there is at least one more season following the next one.

When are new episodes going to arrive?

We should note that, at the time of this writing, nothing is altogether clear. However, the folks at the BBC have already indicated that the plan is to launch the show on BBC One in the spring. We tend to think something similar for US viewers on Disney+.

