Doctor Who season 14: Who are Ruby Sunday’s parents?

Following the Doctor Who Christmas Special on BBC One this week, how can you not have a ton of different questions?

For us personally, one of the biggest ones is quite simple: The identity of Ruby Sunday’s parents! Who are they? We know that she is eager to learn the truth and yet, her DNA results have proven to be inconclusive as of late. This entire story feels like a perfect parallel to what we have seen with other companions in the past; in one way or another, there is always something that we are trying to figure out with them! It may be just serendipity, but there is almost always a reason why these characters find a way into The Doctor’s life.

So what intrigues The Doctor about Ruby and the search for her parents? Speaking to TV Insider, Ncuti Gatwa had the following to say:

“The Doctor’s someone who also really appreciates the ordinary. The ordinary is extraordinary to him. And so there’s something extraordinary about this whole situation that he needs to try and figure out.”

Of course, we do tend to think that there is an answer to this mystery coming at some point in the future. However, we also don’t think that this is something that Russell T. Davies needs to rush! After all, we don’t get the sense that either Gatwa or Millie Gibson (who plays Ruby) will be departing anytime soon. Because of that, there is a chance for the show to play around and drop a few more clues here and there over time.

Rest assured, we’re also fine with waiting a while and just watching the journey play out. Even though we’ve only seen one episode so far, the relationship between The Doctor and Ruby is fantastic already!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Doctor Who right now, including other details about the future

What do you think we are going to see when it comes to Ruby Sunday’s parents on Doctor Who season 14 moving forward?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back around for some additional updates as we move forward.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







