Doctor Who season 14 premiere date hopes post-Christmas special

Following today’s big Doctor Who Christmas Special, why not have a further talk about a season 14 premiere date?

For one BBC One drama in Call the Midwife, we know that there is going to be a pretty quick transition from the holiday episode to the premiere coming on the air. However, that will not be the case here! Based on all indications we have right now the Ncuti Gatwa – Millie Gibson series is going to be back on in the spring and with that, you will have a chance to see eight further adventures.

As for what these stories will look like, think of it as a healthy mix of the old and the new. There will be opportunities for great guest stars, familiar monsters, and also chances for Gatwa to further show what makes his version of The Doctor so special. In general, we do think that there’s going to be a real effort made here to give us something that we haven’t seen before, and we know already that showrunner Russell T. Davies understands this universe better than almost anyone.

Personally, what we hope to get out of these episodes are more great uses of the series’ expanded budget, but at the same time additional opportunities to cross between different genres. This show can be screwball comedy at times and heartfelt drama at others. It can be whimsical, inspirational, and even tear-inducing at times.

These upcoming episodes are of course also going to give us a good opportunity to learn a little bit more about the dynamic between The Doctor and new companion Ruby Sunday (Gibson), which we also think is essential for this show to succeed. People need to gest invested in this relationship; otherwise, the show can easily fall flat.

Related – Get some other discussion here about the long-term future of Doctor Who

What do you more want to see moving into Doctor Who season 14?

Is there any iconic villain you want to see back? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







