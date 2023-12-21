Doctor Who spoilers: Ncuti Gatwa on filming season 15

In just a handful of days the newest Doctor Who special is going to air in “The Church on Ruby Road,” and this one will be big! This marks the full-time debut of Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and Millie Gibson as companion Ruby Sunday. It’s going to be big, funny, meaningful, and of course adventurous.

What is also exciting here is, of course, the fact that soon after this Special, you are going to then dive into season 14 of the series proper. (Or, season 1 of the “new era” — the terminology here is as confusing as it has ever been.)

Speaking to Consequence, Gatwa has already confirmed at this point that he is in the process of filming his second season already — and he has grown more accustomed to taking on the role:

“I now feel like The Doctor’s sunk from being in my chest to my gut. Season 1, I put the suit on, but it wasn’t perfectly tailored to my body. I was still kind of feeling it out a little bit, finding my feet, questioning: ‘Is this right for me? Is this not right?’ But now, I feel good. I’m having fun, and I feel like he’s fully entered my body now — which feels cool. It’s a nice progression.”

We do think that Gatwa is going to do his best to bring new wrinkles and surprises to the role week in and week out. The thing about this show is that you don’t necessarily want to know every single thing that is going to happen in advance. This is really a series about embracing the adventure, and sometimes with that comes an element of surprise.

Prior to the season 2 (or season 15, as we still call it), there will be another Christmas Special ahead — with this one featuring Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan. We’ll be previewing this one more a year from now.

