Doctor Who 2023 Christmas Special video: The goblin song?

Here is something that we never quite imagined writing down: The Doctor Who Christmas Special will feature a musical number — and goblins. Also, the song that they will be singing is both catchy and incredibly disturbing at the same exact time.

Want to learn a little bit more? Well, if you head over here, you can see what is an elaborate and/or terrifying musical number that is all about babies as a source of food, completely with sing-along subtitles. How on Earth was this greenlit, especially with the idea being that this show is meant for children to watch?

Let’s just say that all of this is completely bonkers, but at the same time, it is also the sort of thing that only this show would do. In addition to the sing-along, this video also does give you a little more of Ncuti Gatwa as the new Doctor and then Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, the new companion who will be front and center entering season 14. We tend to think that there are going to be a lot of fun moments, but also some ideas that are wildly creative and even scary sometimes.

If there is one other takeaway that we have after watching the preview, it’s simply this: We are clearly in a spot now with the budget that completely overpowers anything they were previously able to do. Prior to that Disney+ deal, there is basically zero way that the show would have ever been able to make this story. Can you imagine them even trying?

Sure, we do think that there will be a happy ending for the Doctor and Ruby when it comes to these goblins. However, at the same time, we also don’t think that it will come about easily.

