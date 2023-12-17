Doctor Who 2023 Christmas Special video: Ruby Sunday intro

In just over one week’s time the Doctor Who 2023 Christmas Special is poised to arrive. What does that mean? Well, for starters, a chance to see the new Doctor have a chance to meet their new Companion!

With that in mind, why not check out a brand-new sneak preview now?

If you head over to the link here, you can get a good sense of what we are talking about here as Ncuti Gatwa’s character has a rather impromptu introduction to Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) while dangling from a ladder in the sky. Why in the world would she jump on board that ladder in the first place? Well, let’s just say that it has a lot to do with a desire to rescue someone in need. Ruby is clearly someone who doesn’t mind a little bit of danger and with that, she does seem like the perfect person to accompany The Doctor moving forward? The Fifteenth Doctor in particular seems eager to have a little bit of fun while also working to save time and space.

Ultimately, the thing that just makes us the happiest about this is simply the opportunity to actually see these new characters in a scene together. Think about it like this: We have spent so much time these past few months hearing about them, but there’s something totally different that comes with seeing the two of them in action.

What are they going to be up against within this episode?

Based on what we’ve seen in other previews, goblins will be the primary adversary within “The Church on Ruby Road.” Whether or not this is leading into something more remains to be seen. Let’s just say that “The One Who Waits” was introduced as some sort of adversary in the anniversary specials…

