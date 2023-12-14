Doctor Who season 14: EP says ‘no plans’ for David Tennant return

After the end of this past Doctor Who special, we were certainly surprised about the fact that David Tennant was still around. How can you not be? This is a show that has handled regeneration in a very specific way since the beginning, so to see that change was absolutely a big-time shock.

So was the decision to keep the Fourteenth Doctor alive some sort of sign that showrunner Russell T. Davies wants to bring him back? Not so much, at least for the time being. Speaking at a recent screening for the upcoming Christmas Special (per the Radio Times), here is some of what he had to say:

“No plans, genuinely, yet, because it’s a busy TARDIS – these two [Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson as companion Ruby Sunday] are gonna just sail across the universe and capture your heart, so it’s time to look at these two.”

We do understand the questions that are out there, but at the same exact time, the focus is going to be on the new two stars for quite some time.

We’ve said this before and at this point, we do think that it bears some repeating: We do think that we could see Tennant again for some other special far down the road. He was a part of the 50th and then the 60th, so why not make it to the 70th? It seems hokey in one way, but it’s also quite fun to imagine the idea of him as The Doctor coming back after so many years. He is one face among many that we’ll never tire of seeing.

Just remember that after the Christmas Special there is a lot more of Ncuti as The Doctor we are excited to see; hopefully, more details will emerge soon!

