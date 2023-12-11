Doctor Who 2023 Christmas Special spoilers: How about a dance?

Are you ready to see the Doctor Who 2023 Christmas Special arrive? We are a couple of weeks away from it and with that in mind, we hope you are ready for fun!

So what will that fun look like? Think in terms of some sort of dance sequence, for starters, during “The Church on Ruby Road.”

If you head over the link here, you can see a series of photos for the upcoming special that features Ncuti Gatwa having a good time in his first full episode as The Doctor. Meanwhile, you have a couple of images featuring Millie Gibson as companion Ruby Sunday, including one where she is dangling in the air and hanging on for dear life. Isn’t this the perfect way to describe being thrown into chaos right away? Well, we tend to think so, all things considered.

Is there going to be a lot that matters here when it comes to the episode’s central threat in goblins? Sure, but we also don’t tend to think that this story is really about that. Instead, we tend to think that the most-important story here revolves more around what is going on with The Doctor and Ruby. These two are going to have a partnership that is essential to the rest of the season and perhaps multiple years to come. We have to hope that there is some great chemistry here, and that the two are a completely a delight to watch. After all, isn’t the bar set pretty high after what we’ve just seen with David Tennant and Catherine Tate?

At least after the end of this episode, we should at least have a better sense of some of what the dynamic will look like moving forward.

