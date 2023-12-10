Doctor Who season 14: See Ncuti Gatwa’s sonic screwdriver!

We know that there are a number of changes coming entering Doctor Who season 14, but there is some tradition at the same time. With that being said, why not go ahead and introduce you to the latest version of the sonic screwdriver? It is, perhaps next to the Tardis, the most iconic object that goes along with The Doctor, and the one for Ncuti Gatwa looks very-much different than any other that we have seen in the past.

If you head over to the official Twitter for the series, you can get a better sense of what it looks like for Gatwa, who officially made his debut in the 60th anniversary special. Absolutely it doesn’t even look like a screwdriver at first glance, but that is probably a part of the point. The whole idea from the get-go here is to reinvent certain parts of what makes The Doctor who he is, including how many of the things around him work.

After all, remember that we already have seen one major change when it comes to The Doctor himself, as Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor is existing at the same time as the Fourteenth one. That does leave the door open for a return from David Tennant again at some point down the road, but we don’t get the sense that anything is being planned here as of this time.

Remember now that the full-time debut of Gatwa is going to be coming via the upcoming Christmas special; following that, season 14 proper is going to be on the air in the new year. We’re sure that there are going to be adventures aplenty ahead through time in space, with monsters old and new and with a worthy new co-star in Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday.

Hopefully, we’ll have just as many behind-the-scenes peeks in the next few weeks as what we’ve had this weekend — the more engaged we are, the better!

