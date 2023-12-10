Doctor Who Christmas Special trailer: Meet Ruby Sunday, more!

In just over two weeks, you are going to have a chance to see the Doctor Who 2023 Christmas Special. Want to learn more?

Well, remember that “The Church on Ruby Road” is going to mark the full debut of Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor. Sure, we got a chance to see a lot of footage of him during the anniversary special but at the same time, there wasn’t a full-on story that he had to anchor on his own. This brings us to where we are now, where the character is going to be off working to do his own thing and taking on a number of separate adventures.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the first preview for this upcoming special that features big moments aplenty. You see a fun, whimsical debut for Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, a woman who will eventually go on to become the next companion. she’ll obviously have a different dynamic with The Doctor than almost anyone before, and the two will quickly find themselves squaring off against a number of new foes — to be specific, goblins. These fearsome creatures are going to be some sort of a threat!

Will the stakes be as high here as they were during “The Giggle”? In all honestly, we’re not sure that they really need to be! Just remember for a moment that this is a story on Christmas and with that, we simply want to see something that is thrilling and an absolute joy to watch. There are going to be some twists, but we also hope that this story is a little bit warm and nostalgic in tone.

Remember that on the other side of this, we will have season 14 proper. Things can go in a bit more traditional road at that point.

