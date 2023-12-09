Doctor Who season 14: Will David Tennant ever return again?

After the surprising ending to tonight’s Doctor Who anniversary special, is there a chance David Tennant come back again? Is the story of the Fourteenth Doctor really done for good?

The first thing we should say here is that Russell T. Davies totally outdid himself in working to completely reinvent how a version of the show can end. Rather than having Fourteen directly regenerate into Ncuti Gatwa’s version of the character, he effectively split in two. The Fifteenth Doctor can now venture off into time and space, whereas Fourteen can do something that he never has before — have a family, and something akin to a normal life with Donna at his side.

There was so much joy in that final scene, where The Doctor admitted that he’d never been happier in his entire life.

When you think about this, it obviously feels like there is a great chance to revisit Tennant again down the road, but we don’t imagine that this is something that is going to happen anytime soon. You don’t want to overuse a character or undo an ending like this unless it is absolutely essential.

Our feeling? Perhaps David can come back for a cameo in another ten years, and this can be somewhat of a tradition. While we know that there have been so many performers who have taken on this role over the years, it also feels like Tennant may be the most iconic one at this point. He has effectively worked within multiple eras and brought so much depth and iconic moments to the show. We’re not sure how we could have ever asked for anything more.

One important part of the equation

Well, Davies is still the showrunner moving forward and with his history with Tennant, we do think it is more possible than it would have been otherwise.

Related – Learn more about the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special

Do you think there is a chance we will ever see David Tennant again within the world of Doctor Who?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







