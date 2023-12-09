Doctor Who spoilers: ‘The Church on Ruby Road’ & Ncuti Gatwa

We recognize that you will be waiting for a good while to see the next Doctor Who episode, titled “The Church on Ruby Road.” This episode is thought as the 2023 Christmas Special and beyond just that, the start of an entirely new era. Ncuti Gatwa will be The Doctor and beyond just that, you will have a chance to see the debut of Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, the latest companion to come on board the show.

Want to get some more news on what lies ahead here? Then check out the official synopsis below:

Long ago, on Christmas Eve, a baby was abandoned in the snow. Today, Ruby Sunday meets the Doctor, goblins, stolen babies and, perhaps, the secret of her birth.

This episode is going to be imaginative and perhaps more so than anything else, it is simply going to be fun. How could it be anything otherwise? It’s a thrill to be able to have a story like this right on the Christmas holiday, especially since it opens the door for an opportunity to get SO many more of these down the road. Once upon a time, Christmas Specials were 100% the norm on a show like this. Yet, times have changed.

Beyond this special, we know that there is a lot of fantastic stuff coming up moving into the proper fourteenth season of the show! There is so much when it comes to incredible stuff ahead featuring Gatwa and Gibson, plus the masterwork of the iconic Russell T. Davies behind the scenes.

We certainly believe at this point that Doctor Who has the chance to deliver several incredible seasons coming up — or at the very least, we feel that way if the bar is matched from the anniversary specials.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Doctor Who now, including other details on Gatwa’s arrival

What do you most want to see on the Doctor Who episode titled “The Church on Ruby Road”?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







