Doctor Who spoilers: EP on changes for 2023 Christmas special

We know that the final part of the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special is coming this weekend, so what lies ahead?

Well, first and foremost, let’s note here that we will have a new Doctor! David Tennant was never meant to stick around forever and with that, we’re going to get the big arrival of Ncuti Gatwa on the scene. We’re entering a new era, and that means an opportunity to see a lot of exciting things.

Also, a different perspective. In a new interview with SFX Magazine, show boss Russell T. Davies notes that with the Christmas Special in particular, much of it will be based around potentially telling the story through the lens of new character Ruby Sunday, the companion played by Millie Gibson:

“It’s completely a reinvention. Reinvention of the show, brand new, but not a reboot, it’s the same old show, everything starts again, everything’s seen through the eyes of Ruby Sunday and it’s that lovely feeling of here we go, a new era beginning.”

This is very much a part of the cyclical nature of Doctor Who as a series, since you always want to find some new ways to get people on board the show. Why wouldn’t you want something like that? It is such a smart, super-effective way to ensure that you are able to recruit viewers over time and there is something really meaningful that comes along with that.

Also, in general we’re just really glad that this show is coming back to Christmas! This was such a fantastic tradition for so many years, and we honestly are bummed that we haven’t had a chance to see it in a while. Now, we’re going to have a chance to do that with new characters and, of course, the bigger budget that we’ve seen with the anniversary shows.

