Doctor Who season 14: Ncuti Gatwa ‘nervous’ about big debut

In just a matter of days, we are going to have a chance to see Ncuti Gatwa appear on the finale anniversary special for Doctor Who. David Tennant’s character is regenerating into him and while we may not get too much of him until the Christmas Special, it is exciting to still see him at all!

Of course, the funny thing for the Sex Education alum is that he’s carried a part of The Doctor with him for a rather long time now. He first started to film the series a significant amount of time ago, and we know that the entirety of the upcoming season is done. As a matter of fact, he already started to work on the Christmas Special slated to air next year, one featuring Nicola Coughlan of Bridgerton fame.

So how is Ncuti feeling about all of this? In a new interview with The Big Issue (per the Independent), he did his best to map a lot of that out:

“It’s felt like I’ve been the Doctor and also had to hold off from being the Doctor for most of the last two years.

“So how do I feel about people seeing it? I feel ready. But I’m sooooo nervous.”

At this point, we remain hopeful that Gatwa’s debut will live up to a lot of the hype. The episodes since Russell T. Davies’ return have been very much outstanding, and we know that he was tremendously excited about bringing the new Doctor on board. We’re sure he has loved the opportunity to tell a wide array of new stories with him, and the same goes for the next companion in Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson). You are going to have a chance to meet her in a few weeks during the 2023 Christmas Special.

