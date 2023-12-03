Doctor Who: The Giggle promo brings you Neil Patrick Harris

Next weekend on Doctor Who, you will see the end of David Tennant’s time on the show with “The Giggle” … and also an old villain. The Toymaker is back! Neil Patrick Harris is taking on the classic villain for the first time, and it seems like this will be one of the most challenging showdowns that we’ve seen the Time Lord face in some time.

While the promo for this episode (see it here) does not necessarily give a ton away, at the same time you do see how sinister the How I Met Your Mother alum is in this role. There may be a playfulness to the Toymaker, but make no mistake he is a baddie! It’s not that often that an American actor gets to guest star on this show, so we tend to think we’re going to see him make the most of this opportunity.

Beyond this face-off, there is of course another big event coming within this part of the 60th anniversary … the debut of Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor. At some point a regeneration is going to happen and with that, a new era for the series will officially begin. Being this character is such a thrilling experience that comes with new challenges, and we are excited to see Ncuti take some of those on. We know that a new companion in Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) will eventually be introduced, but you may be waiting for a good while (think Christmas) in order to see her.

For now, just prepare for a special that is fun, action-packed, and probably a little emotional at the end. After all, we have officially reached the end of the era, and regeneration scenes are never all that easy to watch. Sure, we’ve seen it before with Tennant … but this one could be different in its own way.

