Doctor Who 60th anniversary special part 3: ‘The Giggle’

We know that the third part of the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special is coming to BBC One next week, and it will be huge. How much so? Well, “The Giggle” is not only the final part of the event, but it is also going to be the final one for David Tennant as The Doctor. Is it possible that he could somehow return even after this? We suppose so in theory … but for now, we’re approaching it as a grand finale.

After all, consider for a moment here just how lucky we are to even have this return from Tennant in the first place, and how emotional and special it’s felt to see him alongside Catherine Tate. We do tend to think that a big regeneration scene is coming, and we hope that it plays out rather different than what we had a chance to see the first time around. Back then, the Tenth Doctor indicated that he did “not want to go” before regenerating into Matt Smith. This time, we’d love to see some sort of mirror or flip to that.

To get some more insight on what’s coming up here, check out the Doctor Who synopsis for “The Giggle” below:

The giggle of a mysterious puppet is driving the human race insane. When the Doctor discovers the return of the terrifying Toymaker, he faces a fight he can never win.

In the event that you have not heard, Neil Patrick Harris is playing said Toymaker, and we absolutely think his presence is going to add to the sense of wonder and chaos. He’s shown that he can be good in taking on villainous parts, and him versus Tennant should be nothing short of fantastic.

