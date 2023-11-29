Doctor Who season 14: New Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson tease

We know that a lot of people are fully entrenched in the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate to Doctor Who, and understandably so. The first part of the 60th anniversary celebration, after all, was nothing short of a total blast to watch!

Now that we’ve said that, though, it does feel like a good time to also look even further to the future, in particular to the Christmas Special that will also serve as the launch to season 14. Ncuti Gatwa will be the new Doctor, and at the same time, he will be joined by Millie Gibson as companion Ruby Sunday. The writing of Russell T. Davies will still be front and center, and beyond that, there are a lot of exciting adventures ahead!

So when are we going to see new video teases of some of these? Let’s just say that a certain degree of patience should be required, as we don’t imagine that anyone involved here is going to be in any sort of extraordinary hurry. Yet, we do have some new photos that you can view of the upcoming season over here, and they show both The Doctor and Ruby in all of their glory.

Just by viewing these alone, we are reminded that the latest Doctor Who chapter is meant to bring even more exuberance and excitement to this world, and we’re sure that with that, there will also be new versions of classic monsters in due time. Also, with a larger budget (thanks in part to the Disney+ deal) allows everyone an opportunity to innovate further. If the producers can be as imaginative with this amount of money as they were when they had significantly less, we do tend to think we’ll be in for a treat.

Remember now that part 2 of the anniversary special airs this weekend on BBC One in the UK, plus Disney+ in most other territories.

