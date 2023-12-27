Reacher season 2 episode 5: Who has the most to lose?

Tomorrow night on Prime Video, we are officially going to dive into Reacher season 2 episode 5. Doesn’t it make sense there is a lot to discuss at the halfway point of the season?

At the moment, here is what we know in all certainty: Jack Reacher is in a delicate position alongside Neagley, Dixon, and O’Donnell as New Age clearly wants them gone. They are clearly after some anti-missile tech that they can fit to suit their own needs, perhaps furthering along a global arms race. The stakes this season are higher than ever before, and that does also help to further explain one of the story’s biggest questions right now — what is happening to the 110th? Swan may be dead; or, he may be a full-on traitor. Reacher is too close to him due to their past to really see the picture in an alt-goether-clear way.

You can argue that the title character is the person in the most danger entering episode 5, given that he is the leader of the group. However, at the same time the man is built like a truck and can withstand a lot of pain. In a way, all of the 110th has something to lose. Dixon, for example, was just on an undercover mission before working her old team!

Yet, O’Donnell is the person we are most worried about for many reasons — he has a family to think about and for him, it means something different to be putting his life on the line. You could also argue that with that, he may also be the person most likely to flip if it means protecting those he loves. We obviously want him to stay true to the crew for the entirety of the show, but we’d be lying if we sat here and said that we were confident everything will work out. There has to be another twist … right?

What do you most want to see moving into Reacher season 2 episode 5 on Prime Video?

