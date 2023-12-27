Is NCIS: Sydney new tonight with season 1, Dec. 26, 2023?

Is NCIS: Sydney new tonight on CBS? Now that we’re on the other side of Christmas, is there a case for more of the show?

Obviously, we don’t have to tell you that the desire for more of this show is 100% there. How can it now be, given the success of the past several episodes? There is no season 2 at the moment, but we do think that it is a foregone conclusion.

Alas, this is where we do have to share some of the bad news — there is no new episode tonight. We’re still two weeks back from the show’s return, and there are only three episodes left this season! Yes, that is obviously not a lot.

If you do want to set the stage further for what lies ahead, just go ahead and check out the three synopses below for the rest of the season…

Season 1 episode 6, “Extraction” – When a man in a concealed U.S. Navy jacket drops dead from a cocaine overdose on a crowded bus in Bondi, the investigation pulls Evie (Tuuli Narkle) back into her past as an undercover narcotics cop, on the CBS Original series NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, Jan. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 1 episode 7, “Bunker Down” – When a U.S. Navy researcher is found dead at a glitzy tech launch in a secret underground bunker, part of the team heads over to investigate, only to find themselves trapped inside with limited oxygen when the bunker fails to open, on the CBS Original series NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, Jan. 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 1 episode 8, “Blonde Ambition” – When JD’s (Todd Lasance) son is kidnapped by an international assassin in exchange for a wanted criminal in NCIS custody, the team frantically tries to get his son back safely without trading in a criminal, on the first season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, Jan. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Sydney right now, including other news on the future and hopeful crossovers

What do you most want to see on NCIS: Sydney season 1 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







