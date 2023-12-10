NCIS: Sydney season 1 star on ideal NCIS crossover

While we wait to see the next new episode of NCIS: Sydney play out on CBS, why not have a further chat about crossovers? It feels inevitable that there will be interest, but as we’ve said already, it is unlikely that any will happen this season.

After all, remember for a moment that this season has already wrapped filming, and we didn’t get the sense that any cast member from the other show traveled out for it. This first season was designed mostly to be a proof-of-concept, where everyone could get out there and see whether or not this concept worked internationally. As it turns out, the clear answer is yet.

So who would series lead Olivia Swann want to see appear from the rest of the franchise? Here is some of what she said to Entertainment Tonight:

“I’d love to have Jessica Knight from NCIS come play around with us.”

There may be a pretty natural reason for it to be Agent Knight here — both Swann and Katrina Law share ties thanks to them being a part of the Arrowverse. Also, we should note that Law has at least worked in that part of the world before, having shot much of Spartacus in New Zealand.

In the end, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens! For now, just go ahead and note that the next new episode of NCIS: Sydney is going to be airing on CBS Tuesday night. It is going to be the last one for this calendar year and after that, the series will return in January for the remaining episodes. While there is no formal season 2 renewal at the moment, we consider it to be more or less a foregone conclusion.

Personally, we would say that the future of any crossovers here depends mostly on scheduling, and whether or not the shows are all filming at the same time. We’ll just have to see…

