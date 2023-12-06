NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 5 promo: A hostage crisis

As some of you may be aware already, NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 5 is going to be an especially important hour for the series.

After all, remember this first and foremost: we are closing in on the final episode of the calendar year! This means that the show had better leave the story off on a great note — that way, the viewership sticks around once we enter the new year.

Based on the promo we saw last night, we are going to see one of the biggest, high-stakes storylines that we’ve seen since the very start of the show. Why? Well, for starters, you’ve got an intense hostage situation that is going to test Mackey and the local authorities. Meanwhile, you’ve also got Doc Roy potentially in danger here, and that does throw a personal element into everything that is going on.

The best thing about the season so far is that the producers have done a good job of getting us to know all of the various team members over time and in a lot of ways, it hasn’t been easy. We know that the Australian version of the show doesn’t have some super-long episode order, and it would be easy to say that they would have to condense a lot of stuff. That hasn’t really happened. Everything has been paced really well and of course, we remain hopeful that there is going to be another season down the road! Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that things stay solid the rest of the way.

Also, we obviously hope that this hostage situation is resolved before the hour is over — though we feel like it will, based on what we know about this show.

