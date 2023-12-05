NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Who is in danger?

As you prepare to see NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 5 over on CBS, do you want to learn more all about what’s ahead?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin by noting that we’re gearing up for what will be the last episode of the calendar year. You can call this the midseason finale if you want, but we don’t think the idea here is going to be all that different than any other we’ve seen. Remember that at the time these were conceived, there was no telling that they would even air on CBS!

Above all else, what you are going to see here is a story that really follows along a classic crime TV pattern — what happens when one of the show’s main characters is in danger? We will have a better chance to see here in due time!

To get a few more details now all about what you can see moving forward, be sure to check out the NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Doggiecino Day Afternoon” – The team races to save one of their own when Doc Roy (William McInnes) and his dog are involved in a hostage situation at their local dog cafe, on the CBS Original series NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, Dec. 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

When will the show in the new year?

For the time being, let’s just say that there are a few things that need to be revealed — of course, it does still appear that a January return is likely. We’ll just have to wait and see if that comes around to fruition or not.

