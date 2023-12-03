NCIS: Sydney spoilers: Show EP on possible NCIS, Hawaii event

We don’t think it comes as much of a shock at this point that there is an interest in an NCIS: Sydney crossover at some point. Are we still far away from it? Absolutely it feels like it, and for a number of different reasons.

Take, for starters, the fact that the entirety of the new spin-off has already been filmed, at least for this season. Also, you have to remember here that this is not an easy place for other people to fly to. It is on the other side of the country! That’s hardly something you can forget about.

Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Morgan O’Neill said the following about where the idea of a crossover stands:

“As I have said before, part of the thrill of a franchise like this is that it’s a universe that’s stitched together by a common DNA … We’d love to crossover with those guys, and there would be some pretty exciting ways that you could crossover — with Hawai’i in particular, given that it’s relatively close [to Australia] … It’s definitely right there in the middle.

“…The audiences should feel like those crossover episodes, which are such fan favorites, are definitely top of our mind.”

O’Neill suggested in here the idea that a cast member from another show could at least video-conference in, but there could always be more than that! We tend to think personally that a lot of stuff will depend on whether or not the series gets renewed (it feels likely) and from there, when the potential next batch of episodes end up filming.

Ultimately, we could see at least the Hawaii crossover happening and honestly, we hope that it does! These are shows that should embrace having this sort of fun, at least so long as they each have their own stories at the same exact time.

