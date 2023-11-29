NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 4 promo: Another look at ‘Ghosted’

As you prepare to see NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 4 on CBS next week, how intense is this one going to be? Well, for starters, you’re going to see Mackey in an interrogation room being asked if she has ever killed someone!

If there is one thing we are taking away from how the network is promoting this episode (titled “Ghosted”), it is that they want to bring you one of the most intense hours that we’ve seen so far. This is one that is going to feature shootouts, difficult investigations, and a case that may not make sense all of the time.

For the time being, we’ll say that this is one of those episodes that the show clearly wants to do to show some versatility. It’s one of the biggest strengths of the franchise overall. There are some installments that are a little more lighthearted, and then others that are incredibly dark and intense. You want to keep viewers on your toes, and we would argue that this is an even more important thing when you ponder over where things are in the season right now. We’re just three episodes in! By virtue of that, this is an opportunity to show viewers how much you want to challenge them.

Now, will CBS continue to keep its momentum here? That remains to be seen but, for the time being, we think that they have to be thrilled with how NCIS: Sydney has performed. It has allowed them the opportunity to have a hit show at a time when they do not have a lot of other scripted programming on the air. They really have to embrace this opportunity to the best of their ability, and we are pleased to see them doing just that.

