NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 4 spoilers: A ghost story?

Next week on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 4 — is this story going to be supernatural? Well, probably not, but there is still a chance here to see a totally different story than what we’ve seen so far.

Also, we’ll get a chance in here to learn more about the title city! We tend to think that’s especially valuable for all of us stateside, who honestly don’t see or hear much about it other than caricatures and headlines that occasionally surface.

To give you a few more specifics as to what the story holds coming up, check out the full NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 4 synopsis:

“Ghosted” – When a U.S. petty officer’s body is found in Sydney’s historic and haunted Rocks area, a decades-old Navy Cross medal holds the clue to solving the murder, leading the team on a wild ghost chase to catch a killer, on the CBS Original series NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, Dec. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

This is going to be a pretty intense case, no? We’re excited to dive into it and on the surface, this feels like it could be the best episode we’ve had a chance to see so far. We just hope that it will end up living up to what we’re seeing here. Also, we hope that viewers continue to check out the show in the same way that they are right now. If that happens, it’s a foregone conclusion that we’re going to have a chance to see more down the road. We know that NCIS: Sydney was origianlly planned to be a streaming show, but even as a part of the CBS lineup we tend to think that it’s performed better than anyone ever imagined it would.

