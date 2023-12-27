Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 all the more likely

We don’t think it comes as some shock that we’re bullish on a Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 at Disney+. After all, this adaptation of the Rick Riordan books has been one of the most-anticipated projects of the calendar year. Also, the streaming service has done a reasonably good job of promoting it! They likely realized that they needed to, given that the main thing they’re known for at this point are Star Wars and Marvel shows.

Without further ado, let’s get to some of the good news. While nothing about a season 2 is confirmed as of yet, Deadline reports that the first episode of the series generated 13.3 million views globally across Disney+ and Hulu within its first six days. That is the strongest performance from any Disney Branded Television series so far, surpassing the premiere of Goosebumps earlier this year.

What we do think this performance cements is that Disney will continue to lean in to this particular demographic for programming moving forward. What makes Percy Jackson so smart in particular is that you have younger viewers who are getting familiarized with the property for the first time, and then also older viewers who are nostalgic for the story. In a way, that is fairly similar to what we saw with Goosebumps as well. Given that Disney+ is more family-oriented on average than any other streamer out there, it is 100% logical to lean into that.

Beyond just ordering a season 2, we hope that this also inspires some other adaptations to be ordered. We are not trying to slam any of the Marvel or Star Wars shows, but relying on too franchise for your original programming is going to lead diminishing returns. After all, we’ve already seen that with some of the Marvel movies.

