SEAL Team season 7 premiere date: Winter hopes

Is there any chance that we’re going to hear more about SEAL Team season 7 over the course of the winter … especially in regards to a premiere date?

First and foremost here, we should note that this has been a pretty great past couple of weeks when it comes to headlines on the show already. Production is underway on the final episodes for the Paramount+ hit, and we’ve also gotten a chance to get some assorted casting news.

With all of this in mind, you could argue that we may get a premiere date announcement before the end of the winter, but we also wouldn’t consider that a sure thing. It’s going to take several months to get all of these episodes filmed, and we don’t actually think the show will be back until we get around to the spring. Maybe we could see a date revealed in March and from there, we actually get a chance to see the show a couple of months after that. This is the best thing we can probably hope for.

As for what lies ahead story-wise across the final season of the show, it all is going to come down to legacy. We mean that when it comes to a lot of the major characters on SEAL Team, but also Bravo at large. Remember that the entire idea of this show is about self-sacrifice, and continuing to fight for things that are bigger than yourself. We have seen that in so many ways with Jason Hayes and the rest of the team already; why would we think it would be any different now?

The biggest piece of advice was can share entering the final season is clear: Get your tissues ready. You are absolutely going to need them!

