Shrinking season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for the winter

Now that we are in the thick of the winter, do we stand a chance of learning more soon about Shrinking season 2 at Apple TV+?

Well, if there is one thing that we should say here first and foremost, it is this: There is more of the hit comedy on the horizon! Filming has already begun for the Jason Segel – Harrison Ford comedy and with that in mind, it is abundantly clear that we are going to see it back in the new year. Of course, 2024 is a long window for a show like this…

Let’s just go ahead and say this: You aren’t going to see the second season back on Apple TV+ at any point this winter. We’d also be surprised in the event that you actually do see a date announced this winter. Our feeling is that Shrinking could be coming back at some point in the summer and if that’s the case, a date will be revealed in the spring.

What can you expect to see story-wise?

Well, we don’t think it is all that difficult to bring a specific theory to the table: The story will be about consequences for Segel’s character of Jimmy. While there were some setbacks here and there with his controversial practices in season 1, he actually did see a lot of his patients get better! Then, Grace pushed her husband off a cliff. That’s going to be a big part of the story ahead — it is pretty hard to get around that, even if Heidi Gardner doesn’t appear all of the time due to her commitments as a part of Saturday Night Live.

What are you most excited to see moving into the second season of Shrinking on Apple TV+?

