Shrinking season 2: Is filming now underway?

For those of you who have been hoping to get news for some time on Shrinking season 2, we have reason for you to smile!

In a post on Instagram this week, Christa Miller (Liz) shared a new photo of herself alongside Harrison Ford, Jason Segel, and the rest of the cast. It appears as though work is finally underway on the Apple TV+ comedy once more, following a long wait amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. (Blame the AMPTP for things taking so long.)

So what can you expect story-wise entering the new season? We don’t really think that this is all that complicated or hard to figure out. At the end of season 1, Grace (Heidi Gardner) pushed her abusive husband off a cliff, seemingly emboldened by Jimmy to commit the act. Of course, he thought they were speaking metaphorically in their most-recent session, which was clearly not the case in her mind.

While it does feel like some consequences are going to be coming Jimmy’s way after all of this, the big remaining question mark relates to the status of Gardner herself, who is working at present on Saturday Night Live. While we know she is not a series regular, at the same time don’t you need to find time for her to keep telling this story? Hopefully, there is a way to make things work schedule-wise.

Also, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that there is a chance to see new episodes of this show moving into 2024. It is absolutely hilarious, but at the same time meaningful as Jimmy examines grief, reconciliation, therapy, and a number of other topics. There is a lot to unpack in season 2, and we’re stoked to see what happens!

What do you most want to see moving into Shrinking season 2, and are you glad the show is now back in action?

