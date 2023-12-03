Shrinking season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for December

Is there a chance that we’re going to get news on a Shrinking season 2 premiere date over the course of December? Obviously, this is one of the most-anticipated comedies that Apple TV+ has, especially given that we’ve already reached the end of Ted Lasso (at least for the time being).

Of course, it does also go without saying that the Jason Segel – Harrison Ford series has encountered its fair share of delays over the past several months. The AMPTP’s failures to give actors and writers a fair deal is what led to those really long strikes. Everything is now over there, and we hope that production is going to be underway in the relatively near future.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SHRINKING videos!

So when are we going to actually get news on a premiere date? While it’d be nice to get something this month, it’s almost certainly not going to happen. Heck, we’d be shocked if we get anything at all before we get around to the spring. Good television does take time, and absolutely it feels like a good bit of patience is going to be required here as we go from point A to point B. There are scheduling decisions to be made and even once filming is done, the streaming service still has to figure out when they actually want new episodes to air.

As for the story…

We do tend to think that a lot of it, at least for now, hinges on what happens after Grace’s decision to push her husband off a cliff. If she gets arrested for it, is she going to claim that Jimmy gave her the feeling that it was okay? His risky style of therapy is just that; we knew that there would be some consequences to it. This is just one of the more devastating ways in which that could happen.

What do you most want to see moving into Shrinking season 2 over at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







