AGT: Fantasy League video: Behind the scenes with Mel B

The premiere of AGT: Fantasy League is just under a week away, so why not go behind the scenes with one of the judges?

If you head over to the official YouTube Channel for the show right now, you can take advantage of the opportunity to see a quick behind-the-scenes look at the production courtesy of Mel B, who is returning to the franchise after some time away. She’s already a familiar face to viewers and she has a history of competing thanks to The X Factor.

The word “competing” is, in the end, what makes this version of the franchise different from any other that we have seen over the years. Over the course of Fantasy League, Mel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel are going to select groups of acts from past seasons to be put into their “teams.” From here, said teams are going to do battle! There will be a few different twists and turns in here, as well, to add to the competition.

As for whether or not this will prove to be compelling television, that remains to be seen. While we’ve enjoyed these winter versions of the show in the past, the thing that has always worked against them is that they are pre-taped far in advance. One of the whole ideas of America’s Got Talent in general has long been America getting a say on the winner. That has changed with the “superfan” voting, or however the results are going to be determined here.

No matter how Fantasy League concludes, though, we will at least say for now that the presence of so many popular acts in the lineup has us intrigued enough to give it a chance.

