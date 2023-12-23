AGT: Fantasy League trailer: The judges square off

For those who do not know, AGT: Fantasy League is going to be a reality TV highlight when it arrives on January 1. Want to know a little about it?

Well, in the past we have seen the folks at NBC work to deliver some various spin-offs or ways to ensure that there are ways to get them through the winter months. Fantasy League will be bringing back a ton of familiar faces, but it’s not operating in the way that Champions or some other versions of the show have over time.

Before we move too much further here, check out the official synopsis, which better explains how the show works:

Based on the popularity of “AGT: All-Stars” and “AGT: The Champions,” NBC puts a fresh spin on the hit “America’s Got Talent” franchise with new iteration “AGT: Fantasy League,” premiering in 2024. Singer and songwriter Mel B returns to the “AGT” judges’ desk alongside executive producer Simon Cowell, global fashion icon Heidi Klum and renowned comedian Howie Mandel. The dynamic Terry Crews returns as host. In “AGT: Fantasy League,” similar to a fantasy sports draft, the judges will each choose a roster of their favorite acts picking from winners, finalists, viral sensations and fan favorites from “America’s Got Talent” and “Got Talent” franchises around the world, all pre-selected by America in an initial vote. For the first time in show history, the judges will be competing alongside the contestants and will mentor and guide the acts throughout the competition with the hopes of earning bragging rights and seeing an act from their team crowned the champion of “AGT: Fantasy League.”

Meanwhile, if you head over to the link here, you can also get a better understanding of what the show is going to look like courtesy of a trailer. In completely expected news, every single person on the show is going to go over the top with this. Shocked? You shouldn’t be?

