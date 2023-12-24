The Orville season 4 renewal: Any hopes this winter?

Is there a chance that we’re going to hear about The Orville season 4 at any point before the end of the winter? Can we continue to cling onto even the slightest glimmer of hope?

First and foremost, we should start off here by noting that it has been well over a year now since season 3 a.k.a. The Orville: New Horizons streamed on Hulu. Those episodes were nothing short of spectacular and yet, the future remains completely uncertain. The streaming service still hasn’t figured things out as the cast is no longer under contract and, beyond just that, the nature of the TV industry has radically changed.

Yet, we also think there’s a reason why the show has not been officially canceled yet, and this is why we’d still hold onto a tiny glimmer of hope that some good news eventually comes out, whether it be this winter or some point after that. We tend to think that Hulu, Seth MacFarlane, and everyone involved in the sci-fi show knows how special it is. With that, there is real value in potentially doing more. The issue remains that this is an incredibly expensive show to make and beyond that, scheduled have to line up. We know that some comments from Adrianne Palicki not that long ago sparked a certain degree of concern, but that does not equate to a cancellation.

It is impossible at this point to know if more news is going to come out over this winter, but while we wait, our advice is to continue to recommend the show! There is so much to like here in between stunning visuals and meaningful stories — why wouldn’t some executives out there at least consider the idea of bringing it back for more?

Note that even if we do get a season 4 greenlight, we’ll be waiting a long time to see it — this show takes a good while to make! 2025 is the absolute earliest we’d envision it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Orville right now, including the recent comments from Palicki

Do you want to see The Orville season 4 happen at Hulu?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







