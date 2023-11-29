The Orville season 4: Adrianne Palicki on uncertain future

For everyone out there hoping to see The Orville season 4, we don’t exactly have great news to share at this point.

Has the series been formally canceled at Hulu? It doesn’t appear so and yet, it has been well over a year since the season 3 finale aired and at a certain point, people do have to move forward. This is why we’re not super-shocked that Adrianne Palicki (who plays Kelly Grayson on the series) noted on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast that she is “no longer doing that” when asked about the show. (Thanks to TVLine for the quote.)

Palicki did at least note that behind the scenes, there is still a desire out there for more of it:

“I think there’s talk that it could possibly be something that certain people want to do … but it’s a really difficult show to shoot, man.”

There have long been a number of stumbling blocks around the fourth season, including the amount of work and money that goes into each episode. Season 3 had an incredibly long production, largely due to it being shot right in the midst of the global health crisis. The delay in season 4 news, meanwhile, has been a product of many different factors, whether it be the SAG-AFTRA / WGA strikes or massive changes behind the scenes at Hulu itself. (Disney now has more power with the streamer than ever.) We are also at a point right now where streaming services and networks in general are desperate to cut costs, knowing that subscriber numbers are not surging in the way that they once were.

We’re always going to hold out some hope for more of The Orville, especially since it may be the most underrated show on all of television. However, we can’t sit here and say that we’re confident or anything close to it.

Are you still hoping that there’s a chance The Orville season 4 could happen in some shape or form?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming you won’t want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







