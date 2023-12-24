Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: Controversies ahead?

At the core of Doctor Who, we do think that there are always going to be stories that get people talking. Isn’t that often the point? This show loves to test the imagination and get people thinking outside of themselves; it is, after all, a big part of what makes it so special.

Of course, in doing this we’re also well-aware of the classic adage “you can’t please everyone,” and we tend to think that this is going to be true within this particular show as well. We know that showrunner Russell T. Davies is eager to tell the story his way, and that may mean a few risks here and there. Be prepared for that. As a result, also be prepared for a lot of varied reactions when season 14 premieres on the other side of the Christmas Special next year.

For a little bit more discussion on this subject, here is what Millie Gibson (who plays new companion Ruby Sunday) had to say to the Independent:

“There’s so many controversial elements to this season – the good sort of controversy – and it’s what we need to see on our tellies … Some people might think, ‘This isn’t the Doctor Who I know.’ But I’m really excited to see it … It’s really cool that they’re doing concepts like these and changing it up.”

We don’t think anyone out there can act altogether surprised by this, or that this show has never been controversial in any way before. We know there were people who had negative opinions throughout Jodie Whittaker’s season, but her time as the Doctor also recruited many new fans. Our feeling is that it’s always great for a show to have traditional elements, but you also want to appeal to new viewers at the same exact time. Why wouldn’t you?

