Doctor Who 2023 Christmas Special spoilers: Millie Gibson tease

In just a few short days, the 2023 Doctor Who Christmas Special is officially going to be here! Are you ready for “The Church on Ruby Road”?

There are a few things that immediately make this episode stand out, beginning with the fact that it marks Ncuti Gatwa’s first full episode as The Doctor. Meanwhile, this is also going to be the debut of Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, his new companion. Not too much is known about the character yet, but it does seem like she is eager, adventurous, and happy to take some risks here and there if the situation requires it.

Also, we know that both Ruby and The Doctor will be squaring off against some new villains in this episode — what are they? Think along the lines of goblins. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Gibson notes that the producers “do their best to bring the monsters to life without CGI as much as possible. I won’t reveal too much, but it was weird to actually act off the physical main monster … [The episode is] filled with so much fun. It’s a very feel-good episode and it stands true to Doctor Who. That’s all I’ll say!”

Following the special, we know that we will be moving soon after into the upcoming fourteenth season of the main sci-fi sensation. Within that, there will be celebrations, surprises, and monsters old and new. We certainly think that returning showrunner Russell T. Davies knows what longtime Whovians want, and at the same time, we’re confident that he is also excited to push things further.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that The Doctor and Ruby have a great dynamic almost immediately. Isn’t there something to be excited about there?

