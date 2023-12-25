Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Season 21, 12/25/23

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We know that with each passing week, we are getting closer to the show’s return. Have we made it there?

Well, let’s just say that this is where we have to get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no installment on the air tonight. While we may be inching ever closer to the big return of the series, we aren’t there quite yet. The plan instead, at least for now, seems to be bringing it back on Monday, February 12. There is no real reason to think that this is going to change.

The biggest thing that is perhaps notable about where we are in the off-season right now is just how little news there is out there about what is coming up. In general, we would say that there is less out there from the producers or cast than usual, and we do think that this is by design. Just remember for a moment that there is a big cliffhanger that needs to be resolved and beyond just that, an emotional tribute planned for one David McCallum. These are both things that we believe will be tied together at some point, and we are prepared to get emotional far in advance.

Beyond these important stories, we know that NCIS is going to look and feel a little bit different this year simply because of the shorter episode order. It is our hope that they will still find a way to do a lot with a little, and that we are going to get a mixture of procedural stories and then also long-term ones. Basically, the same sort of format that we have seen here over the years.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

