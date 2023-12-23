Survivor 46 cast reveal: When will it officially be shared?

Now that we are a few days removed from the season 45 finale, what better time to start a discussion on Survivor 46? There is, after all, so much good stuff to look forward to here, and we just hope that the new cast can keep up momentum.

At the end of the finale on Wednesday night, we got a quick look at some of the cast courtesy of their audition videos. However, there wasn’t all that much in the way of gameplay and there is still a lot more we have to know.

So when is the official cast reveal going to come out? Well, we do have a pretty good template based in part on what we have seen in the past. Last year, for example, the cast of season 44 came out just over a month before it started, and we tend to think we will see something similar here. The season 46 premiere is on February 28, so we would keep your eyes peeled for something in the January 29-31 range. We anticipate the past is going to contain a lot of passionate players from all walks of life, much as we have seen throughout the “new era” of the game.

Are there any returning players?

Don’t count on it. Bruce coming back this time was based largely on the unfortunate nature of his exit in season 45 — this isn’t going to be a trend in the near future.

We do think that a returnee-player season could be coming at some point, but we tend to think that it will be either season 48 or season 50. Remember, it took eight seasons in the original era of Survivor before we had an All-Star season, so it wouldn’t be that much of a shock if we see something mirrored here. This is also actually something that will be fun to discuss further in the relatively near future.

