Survivor 45 finale: Are Dee and Austin still together?

Following the Survivor 45 finale on CBS, are Dee and Austin still together — or, were they ever really together at all? After all, what they had was a showmance, but that doesn’t always translate to the real world.

Still, we want to believe in love and with that in mind, we’re rooting for the two of them. How can you not?

With that in mind, let’s turn things over to Dee herself. In a new interview on the On Fire podcast featuring Jeff Probst, she confirmed that they are currently taking the relationship “slow,” largely because he lives in Chicago and she is in Miami. However, she promised that a lot of photos of them together from vacations are going to be coming up soon. They’ve clearly spent plenty of time together since the finale, but we’ll have to wait and see just where everything heads from here. Beyond that, she did not put any further label on it for the time being.

Now, we certainly can say that Survivor has a pretty good track record of relationships working, even more than some dating-based reality shows. Why is that? we tend to think that the simplest explanation is that it has a lot to do with the oh-so-simple fact that when you are on a series like this, you spent almost all the time with each other. Also, there’s not as much inherent pressure and it is easier to just be yourself. Friendships can turn into romances sometimes!

Of course, we still think that someday, Jeff Probst will get to have a child of a Survivor couple take part in a season, and we tend to think that he will love nothing more than hyping that at every turn.

