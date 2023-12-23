What If…? season 2 episode 3: Happy Hogan saves Christmas?

Tomorrow Disney+ is going to bring your way What If…? season 2 episode 3 — so what more can we say about it now?

Given that this particular episode is titled “What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?,” it feels like you have a good sense of what will be here in advance. We rather love the idea of a longstanding MCU character taking center stage here somewhat, especially since we like to think it doubles as a love letter to Jon Favreau (who has played this character).

Let’s just put it this way — where would the greater Marvel world be right now were it not for the presence of Favreau on Iron Man? He and Robert Downey Jr. took some huge risks with what was then a lesser-known comic-book character to mainstream fans. Because that film was so good, it created a template for so many other projects to follow. We bring all of this up here mostly because Christmas is really one of those perfect times of year to be nostalgic, and there is a lot of nostalgia mixed in to some of what we could be getting here.

While we do understand that this show in particular is not exactly canon, it is certainly still fun. If you are a diehard MCU fan and just want a little bit of escapism, this certainly fits the bill and then some. Also, we still have a ton of episodes after the fact that you can look forward to.

In general, there is going to be a lot of holiday cheer throughout this episode — hopefully, it is the sort of story that you are going to want to watch for many years after the fact. That’s what you should want from any Christmas Special!

