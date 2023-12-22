What If…? season 2 episode 2 air date; schedule ahead

After today’s What If…? season 2 premiere over on Disney+, isn’t this the perfect time to look ahead? There are a handful of big things still coming as we move forward, so let’s get into that for a moment here, shall we?

First and foremost, we should go ahead and note that the streaming service has a pretty atypical plan for the nine-episode series, one that entails them launching a new installment every single week. This is a pretty unique plan when it comes to ensuring that there is great content to discuss throughout the holidays.

With this in mind, tomorrow (December 23) you are going to have a chance to see “What If… Peter Quill Attacked Earth’s Mightiest Heroes?” on the service. There will then be more installments coming after the fact until we get around to the finale, which is currently slated to air when we get around to December 30. Even if not all of these episodes hold any bearing to the larger MCU, they should still be a fun watch with some great animation.

If there is one other big question that we have at the moment about this show, it goes a little bit like this: Is everyone even aware at the moment that What If…? season 2 premiered? It does feel like a fair thing to wonder about, since we haven’t seen what we would consider to be an insane amount of promotion. (Then again, a lot of the diehard fans may be out there watching it regardless.)

If you are a diehard fan of Marvel, you may be aware already of the fact that there is another show coming up next month in Echo, one that seems to be reasonably separated from the remainder of the MCU. It actually could provide a little bit of nostalgia for anyone out there who misses the days of Daredevil and some of the comic-book adaptations that streamed over on Netflix.

What do you most want to see moving into What If…? season 2 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

