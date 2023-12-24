Quantum Leap season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Star on Ben’s future

Quantum Leap season 2 episode 9 does not have a premiere date on NBC as of yet, but it is clear a lot of exciting stuff is ahead! After all, episode 8 ended with one of the biggest reveals yet, as it seems as though Ben Song may finally have a way to get home. Tom has made a major discovery and with that, it feels like the wheels will be put into motion.

What will Ben think about this? How is Hannah factoring into the bigger picture? there are questions at this point, and it is understandable to think about all of this stuff! However, it’s a little early to speculate about their roles in the larger picture. Instead, let’s just talk more about the team itself! What are they going to do with the new information that they have?

Well, speaking to TVLine, here is some of what Nanrisa Lee, who plays Jenn, had to say on the subject:

“I think when you have that kind of information, we’re going to see what’s at the end of that. Nobody’s going to shelve that … This is the point of what we’ve all been trying to do since Ben left; we’re just trying to get [him] home. We’ll see if it works.”

There are thirteen episodes overall in season 2, so that means that there is still time for a number of other twists and turns! We hope that there’s at least some closure on the other side here, especially since we are infinitely worried about a season 3 already. The ratings have not been spectacular for the second season and yet, there’s a loyal following. The show, meanwhile, continues to get better and better. There is still so much to be explored, and the best way to ensure we get more is for everyone to keep watching live the rest of the way.

What do you most want to see on Quantum Leap season 2 episode 9 when it arrives?

