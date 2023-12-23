Quantum Leap season 2: Is everyone back to filming?

We know that Quantum Leap season 2 is going to be off the air for a good while longer and while it’d be great to have more specific news about the show’s return, alas we don’t for the time being.

What we at least can reiterate here is that the cast has been back to work the last little while to wrap up the remainder of the season. While it may be true that we aren’t going to get any episodes for the relatively-near future, we are at least happy to know that more is coming.

Do you want some more evidence? Then just head over to the Instagram Stories for one Raymond Lee, as you can get some teases behind the scenes! There’s nothing in here that constitutes a big spoiler, but did you really expect that?

As for what you can expect when it comes to the rest of the season, we do envision that there are going to be some more leaps as the team works in order to figure out whether or not they can bring Ben back home. There is also another question that we’re left to wonder about here, as well — whether or not this character will end up wanting to go home. What awaits him there? Well, it is an opportunity to have more of a normal life, but Addison has moved on! Meanwhile, he has this whirlwind, star-crossed romance with Hannah Carson, and he realizes that if he goes home, he will never see her again.

(Then again, he also realizes that there is a real impossibility to their relationship in the first place — it is constructed of days rather than weeks, and he never knows when he will be back in her particular time period again.)

