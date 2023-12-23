The Bear season 3 spoilers: Is it even more food-focused?

The Bear season 3 is absolutely going to be a highlight of 2024, at least if it is anywhere close to the first two seasons.

So what exactly is the story going to look like? Well, the end of season 2 proved that Carmy, Sydney, and the rest of the crew can actually complete a successful service, even if Jeremy Allen White’s character got stuck in the freezer and things completely unraveled at the end. If some of these relationships can be prepared, there is hope for this establishment — but there are also a lot of major challenges ahead.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE BEAR videos!

Speaking to Variety, White himself noted that the upcoming season could be a lot more food and prep-focused and with that, there’s an even greater need for more training:

I’ll tell you the truth, which is I think they’ve written a couple scripts. I have not read any. I do know in January I’m going to spend a fair amount of time getting together with some chefs. There’ll be a menu set, I believe, that’s going to be for the restaurant in the third season. And I know that I’m going to start putting together that menu with different chefs and cooking and just trying to get prepared to do more of that stuff on camera. We all did a lot of preparation before the first season. I went to culinary school and I spent a lot of time in restaurants and stuff. And then, for the second season, so much of it was about putting the restaurant together, so there wasn’t that much cooking. But now, in the third season, I think we’re going to go back to that functioning kitchen atmosphere that we had in the first.

All of this should serve as another reminder as to why The Bear as a series is so great — everyone does care about putting out a good product and making sure that their work comes across as believable on-screen. The food has to look perfect, and we hope that in these upcoming episodes, Carmy can also find himself in a more consistently-happy place.

Related – When will The Bear season 3 premiere?

What are you most hoping to see across The Bear season 3 on Hulu?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







