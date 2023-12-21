The Bear season 3 premiere date: Hopes for the winter

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn a premiere date for The Bear season 3 over the course of the winter? In some ways, it might be too much to ask — but do you really think that’s going to stop us?

Well, first thing that we should note is what has already been confirmed. For starters, another batch of episodes for the Jeremy Allen White series is 100% coming, and that is not something you need to worry about. Instead, concern yourself more with what is going to happen moving forward, especially after that devastating finale that saw Carmy and Claire break up before an explosive Carmy / Cousin argument … all while Bear was trapped within the walk-in. (Hopefully, he’s not a block of ice within the premiere.)

The good news is that before the end of the winter, we can at least tell you that the third season will be in production. That’s something that has already been confirmed, so you do not have to worry about that! With this being said, though, there are still some questions as to when the show could arrive back on Hulu. Notoriously this is not a show that takes a super-long time to film, and it also should not require a long post-production. It is feasible that filming wraps in the spring and it could be airing in the summer.

With that said, we’d be shocked if The Bear season 3 has a premiere date by mid-March. We will likely be stuck waiting a little while longer for that, and we tend to think we could see it back around in August or September. (That’s just a cautious expectation.) Hulu could choose to release the whole season at once again, but we personally hope that they space them out a little more. After all, giving us time to discuss this show further could be very much a good thing.

