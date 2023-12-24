Hijack season 2 renewal: Will it be announced this winter?

We’re officially in the midst of winter now, so why not take more time to discuss a Hijack season 2 renewal? Is there a shot we could actually get it?

First and foremost, we really should start here by reiterating that at the time of this writing, there is nothing altogether locked into place when it comes to another season of the Idris Elba show. Do we want more? Absolutely, but there is no guarantee that we’re going to get it. The show was a huge hit for Apple TV+ and by virtue of that, we’re really just looking at a situation here that is all about if a good idea comes to fruition.

For the time being, let’s just say that there’s a chance that we’ll have a renewal here by the time we get to the spring, but we would also be absolutely insane to sit here and say that it is anywhere close to a sure thing. Just remember this first and foremost: Elba is a busy guy! He doesn’t necessarily have to play Sam Nelson again, especially since he has another popular recurring project via Luther that he can return to at any point.

If nothing else, we’re sure that there are going to be conversations about a possible future here. We don’t think another season could be about watching Sam stopping another crisis mid-air. You could instead either find him in another perilous situation; or, perhaps one where he is actually hired on to stop a crisis. We’re sure that this series would like a certain element of realism and yet, at the same time, we’re okay with pushing the envelope. This is a ridiculous action thriller! We don’t care if it’s unlikely that Sam would find himself in multiple life-or-death crises.

