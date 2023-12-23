Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, December 23, 2023?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? If you find yourselves wanting more of this season, it is hard to blame you!

First and foremost, let’s start off here by noting the bad news: The series is going to be off the air tonight. We’ve had three episodes over the course of December already and with that in mind, it’s hard to be altogether bitter about having to wait a little while longer. The sketch show is going to be back in January, and with a show hosted by none other than Jacob Elordi. (Rest assured, we’ll have more on that in the near future.)

As for this season overall, we have to give a lot of credit to Lorne Michaels and the entire team — Saturday Night Live has really delivered! While there have certainly been some bad sketches here and there we do think the show has adjusted really well to a lot of the changes and big departures the past couple of years. Other cast members have started to step up and with that, a few of the bigger names are starting to become clear. Sure, you can argue that Kenan Thompson is 100% the biggest name in the group now, but the likes of Heidi Gardner, Bowen Yang, Sarah Sherman, and Chloe Fineman have all done a great job of stepping up to the plate.

At some point early next month, we also tend to think that we’re going to see some more hosts announced. One name that we’d watch out for in the new year? Travis Kelce. He’s a huge fan of the show and hosted not too long ago, but that was before he started to date Taylor Swift. Depending on when the Chiefs get eliminated (plus, he was pretty good the first time around), you have to imagine that another phone call could be coming his way.

Of course, we’d also love another former cast member to come back before the end of the season — can someone call Cecily Strong?

